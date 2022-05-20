Winnebago County supervisors formalize intent to declare EMS essential

Winnebago County supervisors on May 17 unanimously approved a resolution for designating EMS an essential service.

“In a nutshell, by passing this resolution the county would commit to starting the process to make EMS an essential service,” supervisor Terry Durby said. “Along with that you have to appoint an (EMS) advisory council to determine what the costs are going to be that need to be generated in revenue. It’s going to be a vote of the people in November.”

Durby said he thinks it would be in the best interest of the county to vote on it in November because there is a lot of interest. Auditor Karla Weiss noted there is ample time to get it on the November ballot.

It could create a county-wide property tax levy for EMS. A 60 percent favorable vote of the public would be required. A county EMS advisory committee would ultimately make determinations and recommendations regarding any future tax.

The action was taken after a number of EMS town hall meetings across the county in recent months. Supervisors, EMS personnel, city officials, and members of the public discussed challenges that county EMS services are facing, including a lack of volunteers, EMTs, paramedics, and the need for additional funding.

