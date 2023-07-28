The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors on July 25 tabled the matter of possibly discontinuing its project coordinator position for EMS.

“At this point, I don’t see the EMS coordinator position directing the countywide EMS,” said Supervisor Durby, who also cited a need to listen, note, and be made aware of what their needs are.

Durby recommended the matter be readdressed by the end of the year or sooner.

“I kind of feel like we haven’t gone through the whole process yet,” Durby said. “We haven’t even got our agreement. I’d hate to bail on the position until at least the first of the year when we appoint things. I’d kind of like to see how things are working before I make a decision like that.”

Durby noted it is clearer, which direction the countywide EMS is heading now (Forest City as employer of record).

“We still don’t really have the processes figured out, how things are going to flow through,” said Supervisor Susan Smith. A countywide EMS meeting was scheduled later that same day at the Thompson Fire Hall to discuss processes.

“They’re going to have the whole county system there,” County Auditor Karla Weiss said. “I feel like they’re working on things.”

Supervisor Smith likened the position at issue as a liaison, who is between the EMS technical committee and advisory council. Someone who really explains things to the council, so they feel like they’re informed. A representative from the technical committee could possibly inform members of the EMS advisory council without the position. Supervisor Durby noted that were (Forest City) City Administrator Daisy Huffman asked to be a connection between the parties, she is a third party which could be a conflict of interest.

“It is somewhat of a cost burden on the budget too,” said Durby (about $2,500). “It’s not a big cost burden, but it is part of the budget.”

Irish Hospital Apartments lien

Supervisors approved the release of a Winnebago County lien on the Irish Hospital Apartment project. Supervisor Terry Durby said that the county’s lien was above MBT’s on the Clark Street property in final title work.

“We have really no lien on it,” Durby said. “It was for our $80,000 grant. They satisfied everything needed to accomplish that, so I thought it was in our best interest to just release that lien.”

Durby said things moved pretty fast in that whole process and that he thought it was “kind of a mistake” that county’s lien was in front of MBT’s bank lien.

Recycling concerns

Supervisors also discussed complaints received about rural recycling bins located at the county drop site in Thompson.

“People are angry that the lids are heavy, they can’t lift them up, they can’t reach it,” County Auditor Weiss said.

“They say they would have to be 10 or 12 feet tall to lift it up and put it in,” agreed Supervisor Smith.

Supervisors Jensvold and Durby said there is a red trailer that needs to be there, but it is lighter albeit still a little high. Durby said a blue collection container there is a bigger issue, with heavier lids and no real handle to grab.

“Somebody just needs to talk to them because we’re getting lots of calls and I’m sure you guys are getting lots and lots of calls,” said Weiss, especially elderly people who may not be able to lift the lids up over their head to drop items.

Durby said there have not been calls about it being full, but Smith said the concerns are about the ability to open the lids. She also said some of the people for whom it may be causing difficulties are likely conscientious recyclers. Jensvold agreed to go and discuss the matter with the operator of the recycling drop site and report back to the board.

Winnebago County transitioned its rural recycling program to using a Thompson drop-off site this spring, which became effective on May 1. It is at the secondary roads shop located at 141 1st Avenue West in Thompson. The site is directly behind the Thompson Post Office and Library.

Supervisors that they are also awaiting a first quarterly report with usage and collection information from the recycling drop site.