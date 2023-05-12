A deteriorating bridge structure located on 135th Avenue in Section 29 of Forest Township, near Three Fingers Campground, is forcing Winnebago County supervisors to consider repair or replacement action sooner than anticipated.

At their May 9 meeting, County Engineer Scott Meinders reported the aluminum box culvert that was installed there around the turn of the 21st century is worsening. He said bridge inspectors directed county officials to post a weight limit on it recently.

“It just looks like a very weak structure,” said Supervisor Chair Bill Jensvold more than once.

Meinders said that “stiffeners are bolted across the top to add some strength while acknowledging it is worsening aluminum. He noted there is about three feet of gravel on top of it.

“We’ve put in concrete con spans before that are probably 12 inches thick and rebar,” said Meinders, noting that a temporary fix may not be worth the trouble as installing a support beam would entail first removing lots of silt.

Meinders said there is a residence in the area that necessitates use of the bridge and that fire, utility, and emergency vehicles may need to use it. It was also noted that the campground has been planning new development on the north side of it as soon as next spring. That development on nearly four acres could entail needing to bring a crane across the bridge.

Meinders said that the materials alone would cost about $95,000 for replacing it with the same aluminum structure. He estimated it could cost $115,000 for a concrete box replacement. He suggested two “side-by-side” railroad tanker cars could be a cost-effective solution for about $75,000, saying the county uses some single, but not yet any such double cars.

He said the ends would be cut off the cars and all other access points would be welded shut. He said the current structure is about 25 feet wide and 9.5 feet tall. The cars are a little more than 10 feet in diameter each. Jensvold voiced erosion concerns where the cars would connect in the middle. Meinders acknowledged it would require extra work to fill and seal the middle, which would be in addition to building walls, bedding, backfilling, and placing the road surface atop it.

“This has come together pretty quick,” Meinders said. “It’s just been two weeks since were notified about the posting.”

Meinders said if the board chooses to do something about it soon, it would require a resolution to advance the project on the roads department schedule, from the fiscal year 2028 to the fiscal year 2024 budget. Otherwise, it could be addressed in the five-year road and bridges program. Meinders said the department usually waits until April to do budget amendments, so they could see what the budget status is at that time.

“Our budget can go up or down $75,000 pretty easy depending on circumstance,” Meinders said.

Supervisor Susan Smith asked what other project(s) would need to be bumped to expedite this one. Meinders said that, hopefully, nothing else would need to be held, but that surface maintenance on asphalt roads could be scaled back slightly, if necessary.

Meinders said the lowered bridge rating and posting is to help protect the structure from worsening and protect large vehicles from collapse. He said the county is in a “do-nothing approach” currently as the bridge is not in a high-traffic area and is probably okay in the short-term. Formal action could be taken at an upcoming supervisors meeting.