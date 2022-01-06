Winnebago County supervisors' chair is Smith; Jensvold is vice chair

On Jan. 3, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved the appointments of Susan Smith as supervisor chair and Bill Jensvold as vice chair for the coming year.
The board also approved an amended county COVID-19 policy, which includes a change to five days rather than 10 days for employees to return to the workplace following COVID-19. The policy is now in line with the new federal standards. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.