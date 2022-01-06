 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winnebago County supervisors' chair is Smith; Jensvold is vice chair

  • Updated
  • 0

On Jan. 3, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved the appointments of Susan Smith as supervisor chair and Bill Jensvold as vice chair for the coming year.

The board also approved an amended county COVID-19 policy, which includes a change to five days rather than 10 days for employees to return to the workplace following COVID-19. The policy is now in line with the new federal standards. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.

+2 
Bill Jensvold

Jensvold
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CREP seeking conservation partners

CREP seeking conservation partners

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is leveraging its authorities under the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) to bring in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News