Winnebago County supervisors approve supply contracts for road, bridge projects

Winnebago County supervisors on March 1 awarded and authorized Chair Susan Smith to sign contracts with Northern Iowa Construction Products of Cedar Falls for $103,515 and Forterra Pipe and Precast for $155,400 for county roads department projects.

The Northern Iowa Construction contract includes receipt of metal pipes and rounded aluminum plates for county construction work planned later this year, possibly in August, according to Meinders. The Forterra Pipe and Precast contract is for supplies for additional county improvement projects in the northern and central parts of the county.

“This is a bid that covers two projects, it covers the concrete pipe for the crossing on R50 (Logan Township) and the ten by ten box on 440th street (gravel road in Newton Township),” said county engineer Scott Meinders, noting that the projects involve the same creek with the first project being upstream from the box on 440th Street.“

In other business, supervisors approved:

Liquor license for The Barn in Buffalo Center

Signing a final contract with the secondary roads bargaining unit.

