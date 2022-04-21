Winnebago County supervisors approve resolutions for use of ARPA funds

Winnebago County supervisors approved two April 19 resolutions to allocate and establish disbursements of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Winnebago County applied for and received more than $1 million for the first round of ARPA funding. The county is anticipating a second round of ARPA funds that also totals more than $1 million soon.

After receiving county budget requests and reviewing their qualifications for ARPA funds, supervisors earmarked those funds for three projects. Following the distribution guidelines of the U.S. Department of Treasury, the following projects were approved for use of ARPA funds:

Expansion of the Winnebago County Public Health building not to exceed $800,000. In discussing some preliminary plans for an addition, supervisor Terry Durby said the existing parking lot could be maintained. He noted there is a possibility for additional, limited parking adjacent to an addition.

Construction of a new Winnebago County Conservation Board Environmental Education Center building not to exceed $500,000. The intended location of the future site is just west of Highway 69 north of Leland, near the intersection of Highway 9.

Scanning, filing, and transfer of drainage and miscellaneous recording book images to electronic files not to exceed $100,000.

Supervisors had discussed these projects as possibilities for the use of ARPA funds previously during a Feb. 16 public meeting at NSB Bank in Forest City.

The resolution pertaining to allocating ARPA funds stated that the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approves allocating its total Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds in the amount of more than $2.01 million, as lost revenue to be spent on government services.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

