Winnebago County Supervisors approve bid for new courthouse roofs

Sorenson said that although the county is still receiving a 200-dose allocation each week, she anticipates larger allocations in the not-too-distant future. She said the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine is being used primarily by large companies with workers in close proximity. It is currently not available to Winnebago County Public Health or its partner clinic and pharmacies.

Winnebago County is finishing lists for vaccination of school staff who want them as well as persons 65 and under with qualifying health conditions. Lists will continue to be compiled and maintained for those groups in addition to persons 65 years and older. Persons may call Winnebago County Public Health to get on a list at 641-585-4763 or may call Miller Pharmacy or Mercy Clinic in Forest City.

• County Engineer Scott Meinders informed supervisors that the county will be seal-coating two county blacktops this summer. The county road seal-coating projects will include Mill Road or County Road R16 north from County Road A42 as well as County Road R72 north from Winnebago Lutheran Church to Highway 69 northeast of Leland.

“There will be one-lane road for a day or two just in segments,” said Meinders. “It is fast and the process uses a truck to spread oil, put limestone chips on it, roll it in, and open traffic. In our case, we’ll be putting a fog seal over it which is a really thinned out asphalt. It can help control the dust and shield against rock chips.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

