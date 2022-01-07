Winnebago County supervisors approve appointment to boards, committees

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved numerous appointments to county boards and commissions on Jan. 3.

Dr. Twyla Ostercamp and Stephanie Swenson were appointed to county board of health three year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2024. Jeff Schmidt was appointed to a county conservation board five-year term running through Dec. 31, 2026.

Barb Abele, Marvin Kingland, and Harley Hassebroek were appointed to county planning and zoning commission three-year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2024. Darla Thompson was appointed to a county board of adjustment five-year term running through Dec. 31, 2026.

Byron "Barney" Ruiter was appointed to a veterans affairs commission three-year term lasting through Dec. 31, 2024.

Supervisors will serve on the following committees:

Care Connections of North Iowa - Bill Jensvold and Susan Smith (alternate); Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Board - Susan Smith and Terry Durby (alternate); Chemical Dependency Services (Prairie Ridge) - Bill Jensvold and Terry Durby (alternate); Citizens Advisory Board of Cherokee Mental Health Institute - Susan Smith and Terry Durby (alternate); Conference Board - Susan Smith; DNR Animal Feeding Board - Terry Durby and Susan Smith (alternate); E-911 Board - Terry Durby and Bill Jensvold (alternate); Enterprise Zone Commission - Susan Smith and Bill Jensvold (alternate); FEMA Board - Susan Smith and Bill Jensvold (alternate); Homeward Housing Trust Fund - Terry Durby; North Iowa Community Action Board - Susan Smith and Terry Durby (alternate); North Iowa Council of Governments (NIACOG) - Susan Smith and Bill Jensvold (alternate); North Central Regional Emergency Response Commission (HAZMAT) - Terry Durby; North Iowa Vocational Center Board - Susan Smith; P4C Governance Board - Bill Jensvold and Susan Smith (alternate); Port Authority Board - Terry Durby; Public Safety Commission - Terry Durby and Bill Jensvold (alternate); Second Judicial Department of Correctional Services Board - Bill Jensvold and Terry Durby (alternate); Transportation Policy Board - Terry Durby and Susan Smith (alternate); Winn/Worth BETCO Executive Board - Terry Durby; Workforce Development Board - Susan Smith.

The county's chief medical examiner will continue to be Dr. Byron Carlson with Dr. Twyla Ostercamp as the alternate.

