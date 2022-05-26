Winnebago County supervisors approve 28E for upkeep of roads in Thompson

Winnebago County supervisors approved a 28E agreement for responsibility of maintaining two roadways in Thompson on May 24.

County engineer Scott Meinders noted that Harrison Street in Thompson (County Road R34), which is a primary north and south main stretch of road through the town, is coming under county jurisdiction.

The county will assume maintenance and construction responsibilities for Harrison Street as well as a gravel road heading west out of town. Meinders discussed the agreement, saying it was approved by the City of Thompson prior to supervisors’ approval.

“Storm sewers, sanitary sewers, water mains, intakes, street lighting, and all those things that are typically thought of as a municipal utility would remain the city’s responsibility," Meinders said.

Supervisors noted that Harrison Street is currently the best street in town following a large project that was accomplished with the use of federal funds a number of years ago.

Supervisors also unanimously approved Jaci Miller’s appointment as a county board of health member at their May 24 meeting.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Julie Sorenson said Miller is the department’s grant writer, so a conflict of interest policy was established.

“She still will be able to write our grants, but if there is a motion or anything regarding that, then she has to abstain,” Sorenson said. “I think she will be a great asset. She knows a lot about Iowa law and things that are happening at the state that will help us with how we’re running everything.”

Miller will be filling an unexpired term that runs to January 2025. She is anticipated to begin serving on the board before its August meeting.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0