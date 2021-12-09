Winnebago County supervisors amend COVID policy, hear treasurer's staff needs

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors clarified its COVID-19 policy for county employees on Dec. 9.

The policy allows full-time employees a total of up to 160 hours and part-time employees 80 hours of COVID leave time, which does not renew annually at this time. Upon the recommendation of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and Winnebago County Public Health, supervisors approved an amendment to remove a policy section saying the county will follow Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines (that are not established) for critical infrastructure employees such as first responders.

It was noted that county's COVID-19 policy, which the board extended at its prior meeting, does not require employees to stay at home only for possible exposures and does not differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in any manner.

Winnebago County Treasurer Julie Swenson informed the board that she is seeking to hire another person in the Treasurer’s Office.

“The workload has increased tremendously," Swenson said. "Come January, a new law will go into effect where anyone who touches the four corners of the county, can now come in and do their title transfers.”

She explained that residents of Worth, Hancock, and Kossuth Counties will be able to come to the treasurer's office for titles. She said that title revenues will increase in long run after a $2.50 to $7.50 fee increase per title, starring next year.

"Counties should be getting compensated for what they’re doing,” she said. "I expect we will be very busy."

Swenson said she will seek to add another full-time employee.

“If there is going to be more work, you’ll need more people to handle it,” said supervisor Susan Smith, who agreed with Chair Terry Durby that the department head probably knows what is best for her department.

Swenson said a new staff person should have accounting, computer, and customer service experience. No action was taken on the discussion item.

Supervisors also approved utility permits for Heartland Power Cooperative to install overhead electric and Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association to install fiber optic cable along 500th Street in the northern tier of Winnebago County. County engineer Scott Meinders said the utility permits are for a hog confinement building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0