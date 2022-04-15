Winnebago County Supervisors allow new Iowa Cage Free facility to proceed

Winnebago County supervisors have approved a master matrix agreement for Iowa Cage Free-Ovation Farms construction of new cage-free chicken production facilities.

The projected 3-million cage-free bird farm will replace a prior farm that was permitted for 6 million birds in the rural Lake Mills area. One of the owners of the new farm informed supervisors in an April 11 public hearing that they will remove and properly dispose of existing structures. They will be replaced with more modern pre-engineered metal buildings.

Each new building will hold about 500,000 birds. There will be a grading facility to separate different sized eggs as well as a biosecurity building with a centralized kitchen to serve meals for employees.

Manure will be stored in separate, contained manure structures. Existing concrete will be ground up and used as base for new concrete and roads at the farm.

Supervisor Terry Durby said he wasn't allowed to visit the farm due to avian influenza precautions. He noted that he has communicated with DNR officials about the farm, is familiar with the site, and does not have concerns that would warrant keeping the project from moving forward.

