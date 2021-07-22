Winnebago County supervisors' agreement lends support to Irish Hospital project

Winnebago County supervisors unanimously approved an updated agreement with Irish Hospital LLC on July 20.

The agreement provides financial support for the private development project to convert the former Winnebago County Law Enforcement Center and Irish Hospital in downtown Forest City into residential apartments.

Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu said the agreement had been updated from a forgivable loan at the end of construction to a loan carried forward 15 years from the date supervisors approve the completion of the project, provided all property taxes are current.

"That will be to our benefit to extend it 15 years," supervisor Bill Jensvold said.

Bilyeu said it is an opportunity for other counties to see how supervisors can work with private developers to renovate existing buildings for useful purposes, such as apartments in this case.

The hope is to start construction in November and be completed before the end of June 2022, according to Bilyeu.