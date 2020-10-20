Winnebago County Supervisor candidate: Susan Smith

Susan Smith has been a lifelong resident in Winnebago County with a passion for farming and agriculture. Because of that passion, she became interested in county issues and attended courthouse meetings often.

Now she’s taking her interest in those issues and using them in her campaign for Winnebago County supervisor.

“This county’s economy runs on agriculture. We’re kind of the life-blood of Winnebago County,” Smith said. “When agriculture does well around here, all the little businesses do well. All the big businesses do well.”

Smith is the only woman running in the crowded District 2 race that includes three other Lake Mills residents. But gender doesn’t matter to her – just her ideas and the county’s issues.

“I farm just like a man out there,” Smith said. “I don’t know that I’m that different. I would consider myself fairly conservative in spending. I really just want to weigh what’s best for the majority of our people.”

One issue that’s important at the moment is COVID-19. Smith says the county has done a good job so far handling it, and – if elected – she would continue to work closely with people in public health to find solutions.