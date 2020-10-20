Winnebago County Supervisor candidate: Susan Smith

Susan Smith has been a lifelong resident in Winnebago County with a passion for farming and agriculture. Because of that passion, she became interested in county issues and attended courthouse meetings often.
Now she’s taking her interest in those issues and using them in her campaign for Winnebago County supervisor.
“This county’s economy runs on agriculture. We’re kind of the life-blood of Winnebago County,” Smith said. “When agriculture does well around here, all the little businesses do well. All the big businesses do well.”
Smith is the only woman running in the crowded District 2 race that includes three other Lake Mills residents. But gender doesn’t matter to her – just her ideas and the county’s issues.
“I farm just like a man out there,” Smith said. “I don’t know that I’m that different. I would consider myself fairly conservative in spending. I really just want to weigh what’s best for the majority of our people.”
One issue that’s important at the moment is COVID-19. Smith says the county has done a good job so far handling it, and – if elected – she would continue to work closely with people in public health to find solutions.
Other issues that Smith finds important include agriculture and farming, drainage issues, road maintenance and supporting local businesses.
“If I’m in Mason City – nothing against Mason City – and I’m out of gas, I put five dollars in and drive back to Dave’s 66 and put my fuel in,” Smith said. “I like to keep it local and we need to support these small businesses.”
Winnebago County has many wind turbines located throughout the county. Smith says that’s a controversial topic for voters and it’s important to her too.
“The zoning board is going to ultimately tell us what can happen there,” Smith said. “I think people should be able to have a windmill if it fits within zoning. I think people who don’t want a windmill should be able to have rights for setbacks. It has to be a happy medium.”
Despite the many issues she cares about, Smith wants voters to know she will listen to their input if she’s elected.
“I think they know I care about this county,” Smith said. “I’m willing to put in the time and effort it takes.”
