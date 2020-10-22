Winnebago County Supervisor candidate: Steve Peterson

Steve Peterson is running his campaign for Winnebago County Supervisor off one major philosophy: do it better every time.
Peterson has owned and operated Three Oaks Greenhouse and Floral in Lake Mills for over 25 years and has now shifted his focus onto the county supervisor race. He says his philosophy will eventually lead to improvement in the county.
“How I approach things is if I have a task, I always try to do it better than I did the last time – which equals improvement,” Peterson said. “I think if we as a whole in the county all have that philosophy, we’re just going to be better. It’s really just get up in the morning and do the next best thing.”
A pillar in the Lake Mills community, Peterson knows there will be a learning curve if he were to be elected for the job. But he also feels that due to his experience with running a business and property management, he would be better prepared for that learning curve.
Some of the issues that he cares about include funding and staffing both Winnebago County Health and law enforcement, road maintenance, drainage issues and proper spending.
With COVID-19 impacting the election race, Peterson is aware of how important it is as a county issue.
“Obviously, with the numbers of deaths in our county and the cases in our county, we can do better,” Peterson said. “That’s why I say we need to make sure our health people have what they need.”
Another concern of Peterson’s is a concern of most citizens in Winnebago County: taxes.
“My hope is doing little fixes here and there will add up and we can lower the taxes for the taxpayers,” Peterson said. “It seems our taxes are going up year after year and I would like to see that change. And that comes from doing a better job.”
Peterson says he has a strong network of people in Winnebago County. If elected, he would try and continue to grow his network. He wants voters to know that he will constantly seek out opinions of the residents who live in the county.
“If I have 50 people tell me that we feel strongly about this, I may disagree with you, but I still have to vote with what you told me,” Peterson said. “I think it’s just important to be mindful of what the people think.”
For Peterson, the role of supervisor is to be "the voice of the district." That's exactly what he intends on being if he is elected.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!