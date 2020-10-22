Winnebago County Supervisor candidate: Steve Peterson

Steve Peterson is running his campaign for Winnebago County Supervisor off one major philosophy: do it better every time.

Peterson has owned and operated Three Oaks Greenhouse and Floral in Lake Mills for over 25 years and has now shifted his focus onto the county supervisor race. He says his philosophy will eventually lead to improvement in the county.

“How I approach things is if I have a task, I always try to do it better than I did the last time – which equals improvement,” Peterson said. “I think if we as a whole in the county all have that philosophy, we’re just going to be better. It’s really just get up in the morning and do the next best thing.”

A pillar in the Lake Mills community, Peterson knows there will be a learning curve if he were to be elected for the job. But he also feels that due to his experience with running a business and property management, he would be better prepared for that learning curve.

Some of the issues that he cares about include funding and staffing both Winnebago County Health and law enforcement, road maintenance, drainage issues and proper spending.

With COVID-19 impacting the election race, Peterson is aware of how important it is as a county issue.