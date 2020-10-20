Winnebago County Supervisor candidate: Gary Nelson

Gary Nelson wants to see real change in Winnebago County. That’s why he’s running for the supervisor position in the Nov. 3 election.

Nelson is a farmer in Lake Mills and has been for over 40 years. He also owned a Chevrolet-Buick dealership for 20 years that oversaw 12 employees. He’s also been involved with the chamber of commerce and the development board for Lake Mills.

“I think I’m pretty well-rounded as far as my expertise,” Nelson said.

Although his experience helps, that’s not the main reason he’s running for the supervisor position.

“I’m just kind of disgusted with the way things have gone in the county,” Nelson said.

Nelson says he’s watched his, along with other Winnebago County residents, taxes go up, the secondary roads aren’t up to standard and the county has lost jobs. He couldn’t sit back any longer without doing something about it.

On the issue of taxes, Nelson says Winnebago County has the highest tax rate in North Iowa. He says he wants bring that down any way he can. Nelson knows people in other counties and might be able to work with them to bring down expenses in Winnebago.