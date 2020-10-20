Winnebago County Supervisor candidate: Gary Nelson

Gary Nelson wants to see real change in Winnebago County. That’s why he’s running for the supervisor position in the Nov. 3 election.
Nelson is a farmer in Lake Mills and has been for over 40 years. He also owned a Chevrolet-Buick dealership for 20 years that oversaw 12 employees. He’s also been involved with the chamber of commerce and the development board for Lake Mills.
“I think I’m pretty well-rounded as far as my expertise,” Nelson said.
Although his experience helps, that’s not the main reason he’s running for the supervisor position.
“I’m just kind of disgusted with the way things have gone in the county,” Nelson said.
Nelson says he’s watched his, along with other Winnebago County residents, taxes go up, the secondary roads aren’t up to standard and the county has lost jobs. He couldn’t sit back any longer without doing something about it.
On the issue of taxes, Nelson says Winnebago County has the highest tax rate in North Iowa. He says he wants bring that down any way he can. Nelson knows people in other counties and might be able to work with them to bring down expenses in Winnebago.
“We have to be fiscally responsible. We’re a small county,” Nelson said. “If we’ve got people that want to move here and buy homes here and they start looking at the tax-rate here in this county, we’ve got to be fiscally responsible.”
If elected, Nelson is hoping to find ways to keep jobs and attract young people to the county.
One issue that every voter in the county knows about is COVID-19. It’s been affecting election races across the nation and Nelson knows it’s important in Winnebago as well.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to let up until next summer, or when we get vaccines, and I don’t know when that’s going to happen,” Nelson said. “I think we can be a little more aggressive on the county side of things, supporting masks and whatever else we can do to try to keep this thing at bay.”
Similar to other candidates, Nelson recognizes that agriculture and farming are important to the town.
“My neighbors and friends that farm, we’re disgusted with the secondary roads – they’re terrible,” Nelson said. “Most of us run semis and if we get rain it’s another thing.”
With his experience and his ideas, Nelson is hopeful that Winnebago County voters agree with him.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
