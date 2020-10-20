Winnebago County Supervisor candidate: Dan Kirschbaum

As owner of Kirschbaum Electrical and Plumbing in Lake Mills, Dan Kirschbaum has faced many challenges over the 20 years of running his business.
Now in a good spot in his life, Kirschbaum is ready to take on a new venture – and that’s why he’s running for Winnebago County supervisor.
“I’m always willing to accept a challenge,” Kirschbaum said. “And I think that’s what most people want me to do, because people asked me ‘Why do you want to run?’ And I thought ‘Why not?’”
Before election season started, a friend approached Kirschbaum to run for the position. He had to give it some thought. Living in the area for most of his life, Kirschbaum cares about the well-being of the county. So he decided to go for it.
One of the biggest issues he wants to help solve revolves around the county’s finances.
“Main issue is that Winnebago County is so far in debt,” Kirschbaum said. “I know we can’t fix that overnight and not one person can fix everything. I just want to see what the issues are and I thought it might be really interesting.”
Other issues Kirschbaum cares about include the secondary roads and the drainage districts.
An issue that voters care about during this time is COVID-19. Kirschbaum knows that it’s important and says that the county has done as good of a job as it can combating the virus.
“There is people you can call if you need information and I think they do it as best as they can in a unique situation,” Kirschbaum said. “I don’t think there would be as much change being done because they’ve already handled it as much as a person can – being that it’s new to the county, new to the state and new to the country.”
If elected, Kirschbaum would be replacing Mike Stensrud – who has held the position of supervisor for 12 years. He knows there will be challenges of learning about the job for whoever is elected – especially during the first year.
Despite the challenge of a new job, Kirschbaum knows that he wants to help solve problems. He feels he has a lot to offer.
“Like I said, I don’t think one person can fix that,” Kirschbaum said. “But, I’m more than happy in my life right now. I’ve been successful and I just feel I can pass that on.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
