Winnebago County Supervisor candidate: Dan Kirschbaum

As owner of Kirschbaum Electrical and Plumbing in Lake Mills, Dan Kirschbaum has faced many challenges over the 20 years of running his business.

Now in a good spot in his life, Kirschbaum is ready to take on a new venture – and that’s why he’s running for Winnebago County supervisor.

“I’m always willing to accept a challenge,” Kirschbaum said. “And I think that’s what most people want me to do, because people asked me ‘Why do you want to run?’ And I thought ‘Why not?’”

Before election season started, a friend approached Kirschbaum to run for the position. He had to give it some thought. Living in the area for most of his life, Kirschbaum cares about the well-being of the county. So he decided to go for it.

One of the biggest issues he wants to help solve revolves around the county’s finances.

“Main issue is that Winnebago County is so far in debt,” Kirschbaum said. “I know we can’t fix that overnight and not one person can fix everything. I just want to see what the issues are and I thought it might be really interesting.”

Other issues Kirschbaum cares about include the secondary roads and the drainage districts.