Winnebago County students make Northwestern College Dean's List

Winnebago County students Caprice Anderson, Danica Bang, and Ashley Olson have made the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Northwestern College in Orange City.

Anderson is a senior English teaching major. She is the daughter of Amber Anderson of Fertile. Bang is a senior public relations major. She is the daughter of David and Melanne Bang of Fertile. Olson is a senior English teaching and secondary education major. She is the daughter of Steven and Karolyn Olson of Forest City. All three area students earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher to be designated as Collegiate Scholars.

The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.

Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,500 students, offering bachelor’s degrees in more than 80 majors as well as master’s degrees in education, physician assistant studies and athletic training. Rated a top-10 Midwestern college by U.S. News & World Report magazine, Northwestern provides a standout education committed to academic excellence and a Christ-centered worldview.

