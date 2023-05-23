The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was recently presented a State Chair Award from Iowa Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). It is for the department’s support of Deputy Brandon Bengtson, who also serves as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve.

The ESGR State Chair Award recognizes employers across the state who carefully follow the law pertaining to uniformed service members and provide exceptional levels of personal support to the civilian soldiers. In the award’s nomination submission, SSG Bengtson expressed his appreciation to his supervisors.

“Sheriff Hepperly, Chief Deputy Droessler and Sergeant Wilson all genuinely seem interested in my military training when I return from a weekend event or an annual training,” Bengston said. “The entire staff at the Winnebago County Sheriff Department deserves recognition for the support and respect they show not only me, but all current and former military members. They often pick up extra hours to cover shifts that I miss due to my military training.”

Iowa ESGR hosted its annual employer recognition dinner in Johnston on April 28. Because county representatives were unable to attend the event, Iowa ESGR volunteer for north Iowa, Dan Fehr, recently presented the award at the department’s facility in Forest City.

ESGR, an office of the Department of Defense, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States.

ESGR operates primarily through volunteer efforts in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In Iowa, approximately 100 volunteers assist Guard and Reserve members, their families, and their civilian employers.

For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call 800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.