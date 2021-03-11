Winnebago County sets max levy for 2021-22 fiscal year, hearing is March 30

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution setting its maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2021-22.

No written or oral public comments or objections were received upon completion of a brief public hearing on the max levy.

Requested tax dollars under the county's general services budget could reach $4,686,896 if the maximum levy amount was budgeted for the next fiscal year. The county's rural services max levy is set at $2,480,000.

A total revenue from taxes levied on property in Winnebago County of $7,149,621 was reported to the Iowa Department of Management for the re-estimated 2020-21 fiscal year.

A public hearing on Winnebago County's proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on March 30 at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

