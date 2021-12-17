Winnebago County seeks to proactively tackle 'dire' need for EMS volunteers

There is an urgent need for more volunteer EMS workers across Winnebago County, according to county emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington.

Buffington says county ambulance services started seeing the concerning trend more than three years ago, prior to COVID-19. Buffington acknowledges that the pandemic has worsened an issue that has seen him holding monthly meetings with EMS agencies and cities countywide. A focus of those meetings is how to get ahead of an increasing need for all volunteer service positions.

“Right now, we are at a critical point and are in dire need of volunteers,” Buffington said. “EMS shifts are 24/7. We’ve identified a lack of volunteer personnel and inability to pay people to fill these shifts. The biggest need is people. We need to get people trained and qualified. Some ambulances services are so short staffed that they can’t put a crew together.”

He said what happens in such situations is that a neighboring jurisdiction has to fill-in, which could mean those that they serve potentially could have to wait longer for a call response. He cited several possible reasons for the need, which includes the loss of some dedicated EMS workers later in life and more community need for services amidst the dynamic of an ongoing pandemic. He said this includes an aging patient population where many face more health challenges, whether COVID-related or for other reasons. Buffington said that EMS is the only access to medical care for some people.

“In the world of COVID, there is a lot of fear and trepidation,” he said. “When people don’t feel well and there is a problem, we want them to call and we will get to them. We’re trying to do everything possible to avoid any delay and get there as soon as possible.”

Forest City full-time paramedic and newly elected ambulance service board member for 2022, Joe Klukow, confirmed how dire the need could become within the next few years without an infusion of new volunteers soon.

“We’re tight now and within the next year, we could be in crisis mode for needing volunteers,” Klukow said. “Lots of long-time members have or are set to retire. We have open positions now and two rigs that that run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. There are times when the backup crew is not fully staffed. Maybe once a month, we are missing a person for a shift or half-shift.”

Klukow noted that Forest City currently needs a driver, which requires cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training certification. The local ambulance service can provide that training free-of-charge in one night, he added.

Neighboring jurisdictions have similar staffing concerns, which can strain shared resources in times of need. Buffington stressed that county services are doing a remarkable job of getting EMS on the scene as quickly as possible. While he wants citizens to be assured someone is coming quickly, he wants to see the county get ahead of the issue before it cascades.

Klukow said emergency medical technicians (EMTs) will be a big need, especially because they do require somewhat more extensive training to become certified and be ready to assist the ambulance service. Klukow said that EMT training usually entails classes two nights per week for about 5-6 months to achieve certification. He said Forest City’s ambulance service, with a contract in place to serve, will pay for and provide EMT training.

“We really need the younger generation to start stepping up to the plate, if they have an interest,” Klukow said. “We gladly accept all ages, but it would be good to get the next generation going here, especially with the gap for training before being able to serve.”

Both Klukow and Buffington noted that other ambulance services in the county have similar needs. They urge anyone with even a remote interest in volunteering to inquire with their local ambulance service, or anyone they know who works for the local ambulance service.

“We need the public to know there’s an issue and we need people,” Buffington said. “We’re in desperate, desperate need of people. It is basically every semi-rural community and includes Hancock County too. Our focus for the last month has been ‘let’s put out a plea for volunteers.’”

Buffington invites anyone in Winnebago or Hancock Counties to call him personally at 641-843-8207 with any questions. He noted that people sometimes start in lower-level volunteer positions or as drivers, gain an interest in EMS, and wind up being an EMT or paramedic later. One example is the recently retired EMT Mark Haugen, who started a driver and served in almost every EMS role over his 34 years.

“These volunteers currently serving are committed to what they are doing.” Buffington said. “They are serving communities and providing the best service possible. EMS on the scene immediately is crucial and the population they serve is crucial.”

Buffington said it always goes back to dedicated individual ambulance workers, with some now on call for hundreds of hours monthly. He cited one local ambulance worker that was on call for more than 400 hours in July 2021.

“Thank God for people like that,” Buffington said. “I don’t know what we’d do without them right now. It takes away from their personal and family life and places them at higher risk of burnout.”

Buffington said Lake Mills serves the northeast part of Winnebago County, into Worth County, while Buffalo Center covers much of the western portion of Winnebago County and some of Kossuth County.

Buffington said another compounding factor is that Winnebago County borders the Minnesota state line. He said if the Lake Mills or Buffalo Center Ambulance Services are short-staffed, they cannot receive assistance from nearby Minnesota ambulance workers.

“If they don’t have medical licensure in Iowa, they can’t help from north of the Minnesota border,” Buffington said.

Forest City covers a large portion of the county up towards Thompson and down into Hancock County. It is the only ambulance service in the county that has the luxury of some paid public servants (paramedics), through the City of Forest City.

“Everyone else is volunteer,” Buffington said. “They rely on fundraisers and a little bit of reimbursement from patients, but sometimes struggle to break even on costs.”

He said that EMS is actually not a formal essential service in Iowa and that local government, technically, is not legally obligated to provide it to its citizens. So, it is up to local governments and community members to do the right things to care for their own. He said even with paid paramedics, Forest City does not always have multiple paramedics at the ready to assist in every situation. He said neighboring paramedic assists can really strain coverage, at times.

“I encourage people to talk with these ambulance services, especially if they have any interest in seeing what it is like,” Buffington said. “If people know anybody on their local ambulance service, they should talk to them.”

He noted that registered nurses can often receive a “nurse’s exemption” of many training certification requirements, because they are already highly trained. However, being a full-time nurse in a hospital or clinic and committing to be on call in the back of an ambulance could be challenging.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

