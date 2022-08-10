Winnebago County search for Veterans Commissioner vacancy is under way

Winnebago County Veterans Affairs and Winnebago County Commissioners have announced that the search to fill a commissioner vacancy, following the death of Byron 'Barney' Ruiter, has begun.

“It is my privilege to serve the veterans in Winnebago County and the commissioners play an integral role in providing support and guidance to my office as well as the veterans in our community,” Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Administrator Mary Lou Kleveland said.

The goal of the Commission is to establish a consistent avenue of communication for the veteran community, so that the county can better understand and address the needs of veterans. The Commission is also responsible for the execution of Chapter 35B County Commission of Veteran Affairs in the Iowa Code.

Anyone wishing to apply for the County Commissioner vacancy must be a Winnebago County resident who has received an honorable discharge from his or her military service. The new Commissioner must also be willing to consistently attend the monthly commission meetings. Of special note is a 2009 law that mandates that municipal commissions seek to be gender balanced.

“I would especially like to encourage the female veterans in Winnebago County to consider applying to fill the vacancy for commissioner,” stated Mary Lou Kleveland.

The new commissioner will complete the term ending in 2023 left by the vacancy. That commissioner could then be re-appointed by the Board of Supervisors to start a new term.

Veterans who are eligible and are interested in applying for the county commissioner position should contact Mary Lou Kleveland at 641-585-5736 to receive an application or ask questions. Applications are also available on the Winnebago County website. Visit www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/departments and search under Veterans Affairs.