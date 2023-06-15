With road construction anticipated to begin on Monday, July 10, Dustrol Inc. will be hot-in-place recycling R74 from Lake Mills to the Hancock County Line. Winnebago County portions of A34 past Rice Lake and A38 toward Joice will be included as well. The project will be completed one lane at a time with pilot cars to lead traffic. Crews will complete 2-3 lane miles per day. The project is expected to take 2-3 weeks with an estimated completion date of Friday, Aug. 4.