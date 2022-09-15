Winnebago County Road Department announces road closure for bridge replacement

The Winnebago County Road Department has announced a bridge replacement project and resulting road closure.
Winnebago County is under contract with Peterson Contractors, Inc. to replace a 1963 concrete slab bridge with a 10-foot by 10-foot concrete box culvert on County Road A42. The road there may be closed for about 3-4 weeks during an anticipated construction window of Sept. 19-Oct. 14. Local traffic will be detoured one mile south on gravel roads.
Questions or additional information on the projects may directed to the Winnebago County Road Department by call 641-585-2905.