Winnebago County Road Department announces road closure for bridge replacement

Road Closed Sign 2.jpg

Winnebago County Road A42 will be closed for about a month due to bridge replacement, starting on Sept. 19. 

 Hancock County Secondary Roads

The Winnebago County Road Department has announced a bridge replacement project and resulting road closure.

Winnebago County is under contract with Peterson Contractors, Inc. to replace a 1963 concrete slab bridge with a 10-foot by 10-foot concrete box culvert on County Road A42. The road there may be closed for about 3-4 weeks during an anticipated construction window of Sept. 19-Oct. 14. Local traffic will be detoured one mile south on gravel roads.

Questions or additional information on the projects may directed to the Winnebago County Road Department by call 641-585-2905.

