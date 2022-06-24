Winnebago County Road Department announces bridge, culvert replacements

The Winnebago County Road Department has announced several upcoming bridge replacement projects that will impact local traffic in the county.

Scheduled for construction between July 11 and July 18, Winnebago County crews will replace a timber bridge about five miles southeast of Buffalo Center on 50th Avenue, which is a gravel road. The bridge will be replaced with a 120-inch diameter recycled railroad tank car culvert. The project could take up to several weeks and the road will be closed during construction.

Between July 11 and July 22, Winnebago County crews are planning to replace a deteriorated 96-inch diameter metal culvert on County Road R50 with an 8 x 8-foot concrete box culvert. This project could last several weeks and traffic will be detoured east to County Road R60.

Finally, Winnebago County crews are in the process of replacing a timber bridge about four miles north of Woden on 40th Avenue, which is a gravel road. The bridge will be replaced with a 96-inch diameter metal culvert. This project may take 2-3 weeks and the road will be closed during construction.

Persons with questions or concerns may contact the Winnebago County Road Department at 641-585-2905.

