Winnebago County Relay for Life rescheduled for July 22 in Forest City

Postponed by rain on June 26, Winnebago County Relay For Life will now host its “Colors of Cancer” event from 5-9 p.m. on July 22 in Forest City as a prelude to Puckerbrush Days.

The Forest City Council approved closing Clark Street from J Street to L Street between 3-10 p.m. for the rescheduled event.

Local Relay for Life Organizers are now coordinating with Paddler's Tap. There will be a food truck and luminaries placed in the vicinity of Paddler's Tap. The night festivities will concluded with a fireworks display.

Luminaries may be personalized with photos or other creative decorations. They are available for a minimum donation of $10 each at Hy-Vee in Forest City. Forms to order the luminaries are available at the Hy-Vee courtesy counter prior to July 22.

Hy-Vee will also provide the food truck, donate all proceeds to Winnebago County Relay For Life, and provide bottled water for participants.

Serving as 2021 honorary survivor is three-time cancer survivor Steve Lovik of Forest City.

Jodi Smith of the Styling Lodge in Forest City will provide “Cuts for a Cure” in her salon between 1-3 p.m. on July 22. She will cut hair for a free will donation with all the proceeds going to Winnebago County Relay For Life.

The American Cancer Society partners with communities across the country for to promote cancer awareness and prevention.

