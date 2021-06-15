Winnebago County Relay for Life event is June 26 in downtown Forest City

Winnebago County Relay For Life will host its “Colors of Cancer” event from 5 to 9 p.m. on June 26 on the Winnebago County Courthouse square.

Serving as honorary survivor for 2020 is Steve Lovik, a three-time cancer survivor from Forest City.

Jodi Smith of the Styling Lodge in Forest City will provide “Cuts for a Cure” in her salon between 1-3 p.m. on June 26. She will cut hair for a free will donation with all the proceeds going to Winnebago County Relay For Life.

Luminaries will be on display during the event. They may be personalized with photos or other creative decorations. They are available for a minimum donation of $10 each at Hy-Vee in Forest City. Forms to order the luminaries are available at the Hy-Vee courtesy counter prior to June 26.

Hy-Vee will also have a food truck on site, serving pork chops, hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips and beverages. Hy-Vee is donating all proceeds and the bottled water for participants to Winnebago County Relay For Life.

The event finale will be a fireworks display, provided by Pyro Pete’s Fireworks. It will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the Immanuel Lutheran Church parking lot.

The American Cancer Society partners with communities across the country for to promote cancer awareness and prevention.

