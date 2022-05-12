Winnebago County ready to join North Iowa Community Action for social services

Although not official yet, it appears Winnebago County has found a home to continue providing social services for many low-income residents.

A mutual understanding with North Iowa Community Action comes on the heels of Hancock and Worth Counties pulling out of a three-county agreement for social services. That agreement ends June 1. Worth County is already in the process of migrating to NICA.

“Many of the items that you have that you provide for relief for low-income individuals are also something that North Iowa Community Action provides,” said NICA Executive Director Cindy Davis at the May 10 supervisors meeting.

Davis noted having programs that can assist with food and shelter. The housing program provides individuals with rent and financial management assistance, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds, home visitation services, case management, family planning, living with HIV counseling, and maternal and child health programs.

She said NICA does not provide prescription or funeral assistance, but Winnebago County could provide funds for such services. NICA does provide referrals for those services and works with clients in obtaining assistance through other means.

Davis said NICA would assure that Winnebago and Worth County clients qualify for assistance. It would use designated contributions only for Winnebago County residents. NICA also has other funding sources such as Catholic charities for which some residents may qualify.

“It looks like you are at the 100% poverty level, so anyone that is at that 100% poverty level would be eligible for all our services,” Davis said. “We are already doing the services, so we’re not asking for something to house a person. We’re just saying that anything you want to provide that we currently don’t, we would just need funds and earmark that. We can then at the end of every year let you know how many people requested those funds and how much they received. It would be based on what your guidelines are for those services."

“It looks like this is a perfect match for what we need,” Supervisor Terry Durby said. “They’re already here within a block from the courthouse. It’s not like we’re relocating a long ways away.”

“I don’t think we’re going to find a better fit for what we need,” Supervisor chair Susan Smith said. “It seems to me to be a perfect fit.”

Davis said the Forest City location is open four days a week. She noted schools are aware of NICA social services. For finding clientele, she cited word of mouth, the NICA website (https://nicao-online.org), and social media outreach. The organization also has a Head Start classroom in the Forest City School District with 18 students currently. She said NICA receives many online applications and 800 number applications for assistance.

“Whatever you put in there, we can carry over from year to year," Davis said. “We’re providing the services already and we’re already here in the county. Lori Smith is our outreach worker currently here. She’s here every weekday but Thursdays. We have a weight clinic that comes in there a couple of times per month, and we have family planning that comes in there a couple of times a month. There’s quite a few people coming through the doors.”

“I think it’s worth pursuing this," Durby said. "I think we just have to set up the budget. The agreement between the three counties ends June 1. That kind of puts the pressure on us to do something. We might be able to get by until July 1 if we have to."

Winnebago County's new budget year begins July 1.

“We just wouldn’t get reimbursed by the other counties for that month,” County Attorney Kelsey Beenken said. “The expense would be all ours for the month of June if we waited until July 1.”

After Supervisor Bill Jenson said he too was in favor of pursuing an agreement with NICA, the board informally agreed to move forward with the process. The supervisors hope to take final action on the issue at a future meeting.

“We’ll start getting the paperwork together on that and finding out what it’s going to take to transition,” Durby said. “We look forward to working with you on that.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

