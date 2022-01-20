Winnebago County Public Health workers impacted by federal COVID-19 mandate

Unvaccinated staff of Winnebago County Public Health, which receives federal Medicare and Medicaid funding, will now have to either receive the COVID-19 vaccination or provide weekly test results and wear N-95 masks at work.

Public Health director Julie Sorenson reported the new guidelines for her department at the Jan. 18 Winnebago County supervisors meeting, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on COVID-19 requirements for health care workers. She said the current definition of vaccinated is having received the initial series of shots and does not require boosters at this time.

Supervisor Terry Durby expressed concerns about that definition changing going forward. Other county employees are not subject to the stringent COVID requirements after the Supreme Court blocked implementation of an OSHA vaccine or weekly testing and masking mandate for large employers with more than 100 employees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0