 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winnebago County Public Health workers impacted by federal COVID-19 mandate

  • Updated
  • 0

Unvaccinated staff of Winnebago County Public Health, which receives federal Medicare and Medicaid funding, will now have to either receive the COVID-19 vaccination or provide weekly test results and wear N-95 masks at work.

Public Health director Julie Sorenson reported the new guidelines for her department at the Jan. 18 Winnebago County supervisors meeting, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on COVID-19 requirements for health care workers. She said the current definition of vaccinated is having received the initial series of shots and does not require boosters at this time.

Supervisor Terry Durby expressed concerns about that definition changing going forward. Other county employees are not subject to the stringent COVID requirements after the Supreme Court blocked implementation of an OSHA vaccine or weekly testing and masking mandate for large employers with more than 100 employees.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rev. Laube: The Love of Christ

Rev. Laube: The Love of Christ

Have you noticed how angry many people have become in the last couple of years? I mean, angry people are every where, it just seems to me, the…

Shelby Blake takes over Osage Chamber of Commerce

Shelby Blake takes over Osage Chamber of Commerce

As Kati Henry leaves her position as executive director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce, Shelby Blake steps in to take her place. Blakes has served as Henry's intern last July, and she will graduate from Iowa State University this spring.

Flag football coming to CRC

Flag football coming to CRC

The Cedar River Complex will be hosting a flag football league with four practices beginning in March and games played in April and May. Regis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News