Winnebago County Public Health takes names for next tier of COVID-19 vaccinations

Winnebago County Public Health announced on March 3 that it is now taking names for Tier 2 group 1 (Phase 1b) COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a release from Winnebago County Public Health, this group includes individuals with disabilities living in a home setting that are dependent on attendant care staff. Their attendant care staff are also eligible for the vaccine.

Having a disability alone does not qualify persons, but individuals must meet the requirements of the Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council and Iowa Department of Public Health.

Persons can call Winnebago County Public Health at 641-585-4763 to get on the vaccination waiting list.

Winnebago County Public Health continues working with its partners: Miller Pharmacy, Mercy Clinic-Forest City, and Hy-Vee Pharmacy-Forest City for vaccination of persons age 65 and older. Persons 65 or older may call one of these partners to get on their list. If you have already requested to be on a partner’s list, you are still on their list, according to health officials.

Winnebago County Public Health partners are working through their waiting lists, but remind people there is currently a vaccine shortage.

Winnebago County’s weekly allocation from the state currently remains at 200 doses and is shared with its partners. County Public Health officials continue to thank members of the public for their patience.

