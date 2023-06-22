On June 20, Winnebago County supervisors received engineers’ final design details of the Winnebago County Public Health building addition goes to bid.

A construction bid deadline could be set by early August. If so, construction could begin by late August. The substantial completion date for the construction would be Aug. 1, 2024.

Five parking spaces will be located on the building’s south side and three on the north side, where one space was eliminated to accommodate Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and make a sidewalk handicap accessible.

Project engineers informed supervisors that the parking lot disruptions will be minimal for most of the duration of the project, but some space will be need for staging for construction work and footing for the addition. The front door to Public Health will remain accessible throughout the project.

Roof drains and intakes for storm water collection plus new sewer and water service lines will be installed. There will also be a short retaining wall on the east side of the site to accommodate some grading changes. A steep 17-18% grade driveway will be reduced to about a 10% grade. The adjacent church parking lot space will not be impacted.

Storm sewer pipe will be installed, along with a couple of intakes, to keep water from collecting near the front doors and reduce sidewalk icing concerns in winter weather. Building downspouts for rainwater will be fed to the storm sewer pipe.

Supervisors will discuss setting bid and public hearing dates in a July 3 meeting. An Aug. 3 bid date is being considered with bids to be considered at the following weekly supervisors meeting.