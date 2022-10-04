Winnebago County provides absentee voting information for November election

Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss has announced that absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will be available in the auditor's office beginning on Oct. 19.

Absentee ballot request forms may be dropped off or mailed to the auditor’s office now, but the office cannot begin mailing ballots until Oct. 19. Voters may also register and vote in the auditor’s office beginning on Oct. 19 during regular office hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, as well as on specified dates listed below. The voter pre-registration deadline is at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voters name, driver’s license or pin number, residential address, and mailing address (if different from the residential address), date of birth, election for which requesting the absentee ballot, and signature of the person requesting a ballot. State forms can be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html.

Requests for a ballot by mail must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Oct.24. This enables the auditor’s office to mail the ballots in a timely manner. Send written requests to the Winnebago County Auditor's Office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa, 50436.

Additional auditor's office hours

Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. – Deadline to register and be listed in the election-day registers and to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. – Deadline for absentee affidavit review.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. – In-person voting and returning of absentee ballots.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Last day for In-person voting at the Auditor’s office.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Return absentee ballot to auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting and the pre-registration deadline may be directed to the auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.