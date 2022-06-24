Winnebago County partners with Central Iowa Tourism to promote its offerings

At their June 21 meeting, Winnebago County supervisors approved a $500 down payment on more promotion of tourism opportunities in the county. Board members unanimously entered into an agreement with Central Iowa Tourism.

“A lot of our counties had asked for an agreement because of some guidance they received from the state auditor’s office about supporting nonprofits, and Central Iowa Tourism is a nonprofit,” said the organization’s executive director, Ann Vogelbacher. “Tourism really is the front door to your economic development strategies with visitors coming into your county and into your area. Tourism is important for all of you.”

The biggest tangle benefit of partnering with Central Iowa Tourism is probably inclusion in its travel guide publications, which are also available digitally online and linked to other platforms such as Travel Iowa, which is Iowa’s statewide travel guide. Vogelbacher said that when a county participates, information and visuals of its attractions, public golf courses, trails that are seven miles or more, county and state campgrounds, ventures such as Heritage Park, and more are included.

“It allows you to be featured in our publications and our materials,” Vogelbacher said. She said the organization also provides private memberships to local tourism or promotional groups such as Winn-Worth-Betco.

Iowa tourism has fared better than a lot of states with the second-highest recovery rate for visitation among U.S. states, according to Vogelbacher.

“In general, Iowa has fared much better than a lot of other places,” she said. “During the pandemic, people were contacting our office to see what they could still do and see. They were seeking safe places for road trips to go see and do things.”

Supervisor Terry Durby said Winnebago County should “emphasize that Forest City is pretty much the motorhome capitol of North America and probably the world. We get a lot of traffic through here between one of the biggest dealers (Lichtsinn RV) and the company (Winnebago Industries), having all the service work done on their equipment. We can expand that opportunity. Your local guides for the two counties really go a long ways. It seems like they’re always looking for those guides.”

Durby said that, with the potential for delays in getting parts and repairs done while in town, recreational vehicle and outdoors enthusiasts could be more of a captive audience. So, it would be good to get those materials to them, he added.

The $500 commitment will come from the county's current fiscal year budget.

“I think I’ll have (County Attorney) Kelsey Beenken look at it for next year, but for this year, I think this will work for now,” Auditor Karla Weiss said.

Durby motioned to approve the contract with Central Iowa Tourism region. Supervisor Bill Jensvold seconded the motion with Chair Susan Smith joining in the unanimous vote and signing the agreement.

Supervisors also unanimously approved the use of courthouse grounds for 2022 Puckerbrush Days events on July 15-16. It will be similar to prior years, but new this year will be a noon-3 p.m. July 16 car show on J Street, so access around the courthouse could be limited briefly on that Saturday.

Previously, events have included a municipal band performance and free watermelon feed on the courthouse lawn. Many other events also take place in front of the courthouse on Clark Street, including a pet parade and the Little Miss and Mister Puckerbrush contest. Norma Hertzer of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce made the request to the board.

“We’re also partnered on Friday night with Relay for Life,” Hertzer said. “They’ll be along J Street here. We’ll be downtown a little longer on Friday evening, we’ll have a band playing on Clark Street right here, and fireworks a little bit in front of Immanuel Lutheran Church. So, that’ll keep people downtown just a little bit longer on Friday evening.”

In other business, supervisors approved:

Liquor license for Vinje Pub.

Fireworks permit for 3 Fingers Campground for July 2-5.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

