Winnebago County officials ready courthouse for another facelift

An aging 1896 courthouse building and even a 2002 courthouse addition need constant care.

Winnebago County Supervisors signed off on roof repair bid specifications for both county courthouse structures on Feb. 23.

Gary Anderson of SA Architects said the roofing project will not include small sections of roof around the perimeter or the connecting link between the two buildings. It will include the tall pitch roof of the courthouse, the clock tower, and the 2002 addition. He recommended Supervisors stipulate a mandatory pre-bid conference.

“Persons really need to see this building,” said Anderson. “If not, they won’t understand the complex components to this. It’s very complex.”

Anderson said there are still unknowns that will be encountered when tearing into the courthouse roof. Therefore, he included a base bid for underlying galvanized metal and alternate bid for copper, as well as prices for masonry work/possible tuck pointing, even though much was already done to the courthouse exterior several years ago. Such work could be necessary after metal caps are pulled off, he said. In fact, the specs call for bidders to provide price estimates to re-tuck point the entire length of those stone caps.