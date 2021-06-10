Winnebago County officials hear about wildlife impacts from wind turbines

On June 8, acreage owner Bruce Bartness alerted Winnebago County supervisors of his and other Norway Township residents’ concerns about potential disruption of wildlife habitats due to pending wind turbine construction plans.

Bartness said he’s lived on his acreage near Hogsback Wildlife area for 16 years and has seen just about every kind of animal and animal habitat imaginable. He cited many species of birds, including swans seen regularly in farm fields there as well as the sounds of sandhill cranes and geese.

Bartness provided supervisors with a copy of a Department of Natural Resources letter and map, noting active eagles’ nests in the area, suggesting it would not be a good spot for wind turbines.

“Norway Township is not a place for turbines,” he said. “There are fish and waterfowl areas and wildlife management areas including Hogsback. Even though it’s (only) recommendations about that area for eagles’ nests, that clearly pretty much takes Norway Township out of mix for a wind turbine.”

At a prior supervisors meeting in February, Matt Helgeson of Lake Mills, who organized a Norway Township petition drive against Invenergy’s planned Worthwhile Wind project, cited 12-15 woodland and wildlife areas where turbine construction is being considered.