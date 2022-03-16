Winnebago County officials discuss means to avert rising gas, materials costs

On March 15, Winnebago County supervisors and county engineer Scott Meinders discussed how the county's secondary roads department is compensating for rising gas and materials costs.

Meinders said rock, sand, and gravel provider BMC Aggregates LC is raising prices for rock/gravel on April 1, but that his department has contracted a fixed price within its budget to keep prices steady through the calendar year. He estimated it will save about $3,000.

"We'll never not need rock," Meinders said.

Board chair Susan Smith asked about gas costs for the county fleet and keeping at least some of budgeted gas costs local. Meinders cited tremendous variability in gas costs and usage of trucks and equipment. But he estimated an average fuel budget of about 80,000 gallons per year.

"That can really vary up and down by the winter," Meinders said. "Usage in the winter has fluctuated dramatically."

The department has $250,000 budgeted for diesel costs currently, or approximately just over $3 per gallon. Meinders noted that the county can file for fuel tax refund, which he estimated could amount to about $10,000. He said some fuel companies make it easier than others to get that tax back at the end of year, which is another consideration.

Supervisors also unanimously approved Meinders' new employee contract, granting an agreed-upon 9 percent increase. Meinders is nearing a decade on the job.

In other business, supervisors approved a North Iowa Regional Housing Authority request payment in lieu of taxes at the South Plaza Apartments on Cathedral Oaks Road near the west end of Forest City. The payment in lieu of taxes will continue there through Sept. 30 at a cost of $886.65.

The last two Winnebago County EMS town hall meetings were announced. They will both begin at 6 p.m. One is on March 24 at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center. The other is on April 7 at the Lake Mills Civic Center. Supervisors will continue to discuss the many challenges that county EMS is facing as well as the process for declaring it an essential service to receive local tax funding.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

