Winnebago County new COVID-19 cases dropped last week at 6.3 percent

On Oct. 19, Julie Sorenson of Winnebago County Public Health informed county supervisors that the percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 in the county was down to 6.3 percent in the previous seven days.

"We are going down," Sorenson said. "But we did have 23 positive cases in the last seven days."

Sorenson reported that 47.2 percent of people in Winnebago County are now considered "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19. She said the state-average fully vaccinated rate is 54.6 percentage.

County Engineer Scott Meinders said he is preparing plans for a 3-inch asphalt overlay on about five miles of winding road from Lake Mills and north in the vicinity of the Hogsback Recreation Area. He said the new paving project could be bid by March 2022 with the new paving ending at County Road A16 about two miles from Scarville. Final paving plans could be brought to supervisors for consideration in about two weeks. An agreement would also be sought with the City of Lake Mills for about a one-half mile stretch, prior to bidding the project.

In other business, supervisors welcomed new county veterans services officer Mary Lou Kleveland and approved the addition of a veterans affairs section to the county's policy book. In August, the board approved making the VSO a full-time position.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

