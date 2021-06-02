 Skip to main content
Winnebago County natives named to ISU spring semester 2021 Dean's List
Winnebago County natives named to ISU spring semester 2021 Dean's List

Winnebago County natives are among Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Area students named to the ISU Dean's List include:

Buffalo Center

  • Rachel Hassebroek, senior, Elementary Education
  • Samuel Steven Hassebroek, senior, Software Engineering
  • Colin Reece Weaver, senior, Entrepreneurship

Forest City

  • Jaden Juda Alamsya, senior, Software Engineering
  • Jericho Jacob Baker, senior, English
  • Hannah Rae Buffington, senior, Animal Science
  • Christopher W. Jermeland, senior, Elementary Education
  • Dominic Ray Keeper, senior, Graphic Design
  • Kalin Corella Knudtson, junior, Elementary Education
  • Benjamin Arthur Marmaras, sophomore, Aerospace Engineering
  • James Scott Riggen, junior, Graphic Design
  • Jordan David Spooner, junior, Elementary Education
  • Cody James Stricker, junior, Software Engineering
  • Paige Ruthann Swearingen, sophomore, Kinesiology and Health
  • Shaden John Tweeten, senior, Materials Engineering
  • Jonathan D. Warren, sophomore, Mechanical Engineering

Lake Mills

  • Morgan Jae Marie Fritz, senior, Political Science
  • Alessandra Misky Groe, senior, Software Engineering
  • Katelyn Helen Groe, sophomore, Agricultural Systems Technology

Leland

  • Morgan Elizabeth Wick, senior, Advertising
