Winnebago County moves to round two of Phase 1a COVID vaccinations

Sorenson said the Moderna vaccines come with 10 doses in a vile and are kept frozen until use. She said Rice makes sure that all 10 doses are used within six hours of a vile being opened, so no doses are wasted.

“We get phone calls every day,” said Sorenson. “Most people that have called really want (the vaccine) and want to know when the next phase will be opened.”

Sorenson noted that some Public Health workers are not being able to use their paid vacation time because it has been an all-hands-on-deck effort for the vaccination clinics and COVID-19 efforts. Supervisors expressed that an exception could possibly be made to the county’s “use it or lose” policy for excess vacation time (just for Public Health workers). Supervisors said they would discuss the matter further at their next meeting.

Supervisors also discussed the current COVID-19 policies for county employees, but took no actions and will consider possible changes again at their next meeting.

In other business: