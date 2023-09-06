Aug. 25-31 Winnebago County Land Transactions:
Aug. 25 – Grantors Linda Uken, Beverly Darr Trust, Alvin L. Hopkins Trust, Grantees David and Ruth Ann Milbrandt, Warranty Deed, UND 1/2 INT NW NW 28-098-26, $688,200.00.
Aug. 25 – Melody Ann Piehl and Courtney R. Piehl, Grantees Ross and Amy Eiden, Court Officer Deed, FOREST CITY RURAL GREEN ACRES SUBDIVISION SE4 NE4 36-98-24 Lot 7, $350,000.00.
Aug. 28 – Grantors Kurt and Reagan Peterson, Grantees Matthew and Tracy Wiskus, Warranty Deed, East 50 Feet FOREST CITY ORIGINAL TOWN FC Lots 1 and 4, Block 45, $169,900.00.
Aug. 29 – Grantor Bonnye Reineke, Grantee Jerilyn Miller, Warranty Deed, FOREST CITY ORIGINAL TOWN FC Lot 2 Block 35 Unit B, $145,000.00.
Aug. 29 – Grantors Gary ad Laurie Larson, Grantee Jason Porter, Warranty Deed, BEG AT PT 33' W & 398' N OF SE COR NE 27-099-25 and BEG AT PT 33' W & 398' N OF SE COR NE 27-099-25, $50,000.00.
Aug. 30 – Grantors Kolin and Amy Hogue, Grantee Julie Gahm, Warranty Deed, LAKE MILLS RURAL COUPANGERS SUBD S2 13-99-23 Lots 8-9 Block 4, $25,900.00.
Aug. 30 – Grantors Dwight and Ruth Rasmussen, Grantee Julie Ann Larson, Warranty Deed, FOREST CITY PRAIRIE VIEW ESTATES SUBDIVISION Lot: 27, $250,000.00.
Aug. 30 – Grantor Brandon Nelson, Grantee Jeff Baumann, Warranty Deed, LAKE MILLS HINMANS ADDN Lot: 6 Block 5, $10,000.00.
Aug. 30 – Grantors David and Leta Gassner, Grantees Charles and Kathleen Buchda, Warranty Deed, THOMPSON FLATRUDS SUBDIVISION SW4 26-99-25 Lots 2-4, $257,500.00.
Aug. 31 – Grantor Michael Haugen, Grantee Deborah Coates, Warranty Deed, FOREST CITY C L PETERSON SUBDIVISION Lot 28, $210,000.00.
Aug. 31 – Grantors Michael and Amanda Haugen, Grantees Deborah Coates and Stephanie Coates, Warranty Deed, FOREST CITY C L PETERSON SUBDIVISION Lot 28, $210,000.00.
Aug. 31 – Grantor GSC Investments Inc., Grantee West I Street LLC, Contracts or Exchange Agreement, PART COMM NW COR N2 SW 35-098-24, $300,000.00.