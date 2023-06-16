Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach in Thompson is seeking parade walkers for upcoming parades across the county.
Anyone who is a current or former Extension Council Member, 4-H club leader, or a 4-H member should please call the office at 641-584-2261 to let staff know the parade(s) for which parades they will volunteer.
The following parades are planned:
- July 4 - Scarville Independence Day parade
- July 8 - Lake Mills July Jubilee parade
- July 15 - Forest City Puckerbrush parade
- July 16 - Winnebago County Fair parade
- July 28 - Buffalo Center Bison Days parade (tentative date)