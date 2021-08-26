 Skip to main content
Winnebago County is receiving absentee ballot requests for Nov. 2 election
The Winnebago County Auditor's office began accepting absentee ballot request forms on Aug. 24 for the Nov. 2 city/school election.

Officials will begin mailing ballots on Oct. 13. Voters may choose to vote in person at the auditor's office from Oct. 13-Nov. 1.

For more information or questions, call the auditor's office at 641-585-3412 or visit http://winnebagocountyiowa.gov/auditor.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

