Winnebago County Historian Riley Lewis – Notes from the Winnebago Files

After military service in 1972, I was part of a new convoy team whose job was to deliver, with about 25 other men and women, new Winnebago motorhomes to dealers for massive sale promotions. Herb Peterson was the head of Winnebago Industries’ ship-out department, as I remember.

The first deliveries of 25 units in convoy were to Rochester, Minnesota, where all of us rode back in one unit to Forest City. Yes, 25 of us! I remember because Don Gahan was driving and we were unable to avoid a deer near Albert Lea, Minnesota, but got home.

Then, the next week we drove the unsold motorhomes to Rosemount, Minnesota, with new additions to replace the ones sold in Rochester. We got lots of stares at stop signs with over two blocks of Winnebago's waiting in line.