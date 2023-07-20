Winnebago County Historian Riley Lewis says there’s a question that has been asked many times since the eagle wood carving project on the front lawn of the Mansion Museum was completed recently. The dying burr oak tree trunk was cut off about 11 feet above the ground, which provided an opportunity to determine its history and age.

The top cut was lightly sanded and then varnished to bring the age rings out to be counted. The base of the tree was 36 inches and the cut example was 28 inches at 11 feet high.

Lewis reported that it is estimated by the tree rings that the burr oak tree was between 145-150 years of age. Additionally, the health of the tree was challenged by the darker outside inch of the cut with a count of around 12 years that suggests around 2008 life was going to change for the tree. Since 2020 was the last normal leaf producing year for the tree, subtracting 147 years average count means the tree started its growth in 1873 or eight years after the Civil War. Whether it grew naturally or was planted by property owners is unknown.

Lewis said that in 1873 Forest City was a small prairie community that tried unsuccessfully, at the time, to get a railroad to come to the community. Also in 1873, the last Winnebago Indian encampment near Fertile left to journey into Minnesota. The Winnebago Historical Society’s 1874 Trinity Church, just to the east of the Mansion, was built and in 1880 and the house across the street, also to the east, was built by widower Rebecca Clark after her husband, who was the founder of Forest City died about five years before.