What’s to be done when a 180-year-old oak tree on the front lawn of the Mansion Museum has reached the end of its life, but there’s good wood in its base?

The Winnebago Historical Society had it made into a work of art to be preserved and memorialized. It happened just ahead of a visit from former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad for the Mansion’s vault dedication on June 25.

Winnebago County Historian Riley Lewis notified the public that “the eagle has landed” once Gary Keenan of Iowa State Fair fame worked enough of his chainsaw (and smaller saws) magic to make the front-facing, standing eagle perched on the Mansion’s front lawn clearly visible for all eyes to see.

Keenan has honed his skills as a wood carver who brings joy to people through his work all across America. He has also completed a number of his creations abroad. Animals, people, plants, objects...you name it. He can probably carve it.

Lewis said it is “simply amazing to spend 15 minutes to see this guy slice, dice, and create his art.” On June 22, he invited families throughout the county to stop by and witness the progress off of North Clark Street in Forest City. Many took him up on the offer.

Dan Davis of the Winnebago Historical Society said a good 12-14 feet of “nice, strong truck” was left for the wood sculpture with the eagle perched on top of a tall stack of books. He said the book edges will provide a table of contents, of sorts, of various Mansion Museum contents.

Lewis described it as each book binding having a title for community history that's displayed inside the museum. He likened it to a sidewalk menu.

Davis said additional artists could help finalize some of the more intricate last details of the books. The wood art was to be stained and weather sealed for its preservation. Davis noted that part of the mission of the Historical Society is to preserve history. The wood sculpture is just one more example of that preservation, as is the Mansion's vault being dedicated with Gov. Branstad speaking, not far from the eagle carving.

"If the comments and drive-by traffic is indicative of the popularity of our new lawn ornament, then color all of us happy," Lewis said.

Accolades from near and far came quickly on social media.

"I had to show my artsy grandson this today," Gloria Kearney said. "What an amazing feat."

Kathy Brooks Olson called it a great addition to Clark Street and Lori Taylor Ranes of Forest City simply called it "awesome!"