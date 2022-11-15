Winnebago County held Home Base Iowa designation celebration on Nov. 12

Winnebago County was celebrated as a designated Home Base Iowa county and community on Nov. 12 at the Boman Fine Arts Center. The City of Forest Forest City was also recognized as a designated community.

The Home Base Iowa Act was a broadly bi-partisan passed by the Iowa Legislature and signed by former Governor Terry Branstad on Memorial Day 2014. Winnebago County Veterans Service Officer Mary Lou Kleveland said that the late Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter was instrumental in starting both the city’s and county’s efforts to participate in the program in 2014.

“It’s taken a while to get to this point,” she said. “We’re really excited about it. Beth Bilyeu of Forest City Economic Development, Melissa Michaelis of Winn-Worth Betco, and the Winnebago County VSO were all jointly involved.”

The HBI Act contains provisions for state income tax exemption on 100% of military pensions, up to $7,500 military and homeowner assistance, permissive veteran preference in employment, streamlined occupation licensure processes for veterans, automatic in-state tuition for qualified veterans as well as their spouses and dependents, and veteran-specific license plates.

On Aug. 9, 2022, Winnebago County supervisors approved a resolution establishing county program incentives, which include a $1,000 relocation incentive for veterans to locate in the county as funds are available.

Forest City offers veterans benefits such as $500 in relocation expenses, Winnebago Cooperative Telecommunications Association high-speed Internet service for $75 per month for four months, $80 per month toward their utilities for four months, and gift basket valued at $300. The City of Forest City approved its HBI resolution in January 2016.

“It’s an absolute win-win for everyone,” Kleveland said. “It’s bringing veterans into our communities and helping them get housing and employment. My office can help them to secure benefits for which they are eligible. Veterans bring about $250,000 every month to Winnebago County through compensation, pension, and survivors pension.”

Kleveland noted that money is spent at local businesses and that veterans who relocate to Winnebago County can be warmly welcomed and have access to quality employers, schools, businesses, and leisure opportunities.

Keynote speaker at the event, Home Base Iowa Program Manager Jathan Chicoine, said his own transition from military service to civilian life was difficult.

“I saw gaps on the home front,” the Navy Seal of six years said. “There were opportunities to better ensure transitioning, help integrate into the civilian context, and translate military experience and skill sets. Veterans bring a strength to the communities where they live and are employed.”

He estimated that about 72% of Iowa counties are now on board with the program with 124 total communities, which includes both counties and municipalities currently participating.

“Today, we’re designating Winnebago and (later in the day) Worth Counties,” Chicoine said. “It’s important to send the message that ‘you’ll be in a community with a resolution and support to call Iowa home. We’re trying to focus on the remainder of the 99 Iowa counties. Winnebago and Worth Counties are both rural and offer good relocation benefits. This is a really collaborative community. I love that!”

Chicoine served as the director of the Iowa State University Veterans Center before becoming the HBI program manager in 2019.

“I came to Home Base Iowa because I truly believe in this platform,” Chicoine said. “I believed that we could all come together to return service to those veterans that have served us. This is going to be one of the communities that I reference because of the high level of engagement.”

He called the designation a “wonderful accomplishment,” noting that it will help veterans and their families find places of residence and meaningful employment. More than sheer numbers, he said it is important to employ the best practices to assist veterans within any particular community.

“I’m really confident about the quality of Home Base Iowa in this area because of Mary Lou and I also have to give a shout out to Melissa (Michaelis).”

He read a letter dated Nov. 10 from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, which is in recognition of the HBI designation. The governor provided personal thanks for the commitment to provide transitional resources for veterans, developing incentive packages to attract veterans, and helping provide them with high-quality jobs and way of life that she called ‘second to none.’” Governor Reynolds said it will provide benefits, not only for veterans but area businesses, neighborhoods, and communities.

“Thank you for the creativity, innovation, and unique programs for welcoming veterans to Winnebago County,” Reynolds said. “We want to tell the story of all the great work you are doing.”

Chicoine said the City of Forest City will receive a separate letter in honor of its participation from Governor Reynolds.

Kleveland noted that in 1865, President Abraham Lincoln promised to help care for U.S. veterans and their families, leading to the eventual formation of the U.S. Veterans Administration.

“When I meet with veterans, I like to remind them that the benefits are ones that they have earned a result of their sacrificial service,” Kleveland said. “So, the biggest focus of my office is to let Winnebago County Veterans know that there are benefits available to them. I am there to advocate for them and help them access the benefits.”

She said a majority of the veterans she works with file claims for disability compensation for service-related medical conditions such as tinnitus, hearing loss, hypertension, coronary disease, diabetes, and cancers that are common.

“There is nothing more rewarding for me than calling a veteran and letting him or her know that the VA has granted compensation for them,” Kleveland said. “I am thrilled that Winnebago County has been designated as a Home Base Iowa county and that the City of Forest City has been designated a Home Base Iowa community as well.”

As emcee of the event, newly re-elected District 9 State Representative Henry Stone of Forest City said “As a veteran myself and someone who sits on the Veterans Benefits Committee down in Des Moines, it has been wonderful to work with the VSOs. Please connect veterans with Mary Lou. For Kossuth and Emmet Counties, please refer them to me and I will point them in the right direction.”

A crowd favorite at the designation celebration was 6-year-old black lab, Eda Mae, escorted by military veteran Josh Davison of Iowa Workforce Development where he works as a career planner. He said Eda Mae came from Retrieving Freedom in Waverly, which trains service dogs to assist veterans and children with autism. After meeting with Chicoine and Kleveland, Eda Mae and Davison greeted other attendees.

“Winnebago County is one of the counties that I cover,” Davison said. “I thought I’d come out and see the turnout and hear what’s said. I’m very happy to be here for this.”

In addition to meeting with VSOs, transitioning service members may register and post their resumes at https://iowaworks.gov. Iowa Works, with its more than 15 centers, is a career-planning arm of IWD. More information on program resources are available at www.homebaseiowa.gov or by emailing hbi@iowa.gov.