Winnebago County has transitioned its rural recycling program to using a drop-off site in Thompson. It became effective on May 1.

Rural county residents recently received a letter from the board of supervisors consisting of Bill Jensvold, Terry Durby, and Susan Smith. It informs them about the approved change to the county’s rural recycling program.

The letter states that to ensure tax money is being used responsibly and to ensure recycling is actually being recycled, the county has chosen to go to a drop-off site at the secondary roads shop located at 141 1st Avenue West in Thompson. The site is directly behind the Thompson Post Office and Library.

The drop-off site currently has one recycling trailer with four doors. Two doors receive cardboard magazines, and paper items. Two doors receive glass, tin, and plastic. Plastic bags, electronics, furniture, and garbage are strictly prohibited from drop-off at the site and cameras are monitoring activity there 24 hours a day. Illegal dumping of non-recycling items has been an issue for some Iowa counties, including Hancock County, in the past.

“I guess it is better for the environment to have every customer drive across the county to drop off recycling now,” said one customer on the county’s social media page. “I don’t believe that worked well in Hancock County. I was told it was always full.”

Another customer noted that there is still going to be a big decline in what gets recycled and an increase in what goes to the landfill. Many counties and municipalities continue to investigate cost-effective means for continuing to recycle items rather than send them to landfills.