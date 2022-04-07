Winnebago County grants WTCA permits for fiber optic lines north of Thompson

Winnebago County supervisors unanimously approved permits for fiber optic projects in Winnebago County at their March 5 meeting.

The first approval will allow Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association to bury/extend fiber optic in the vicinity of of 500th and 510th Street, between 110th Avenue and 140th Avenue near Thompson. WCTA will also need approval from some other entities for some state-line roadways in the project.

“It’s a relatively small project to bury fiber optic,” said county engineer Scott Meinders. “It is north of Thompson toward the Minnesota border. As we have in the past, we’ll bury this in the shoulder of gravel roads and the back slope of paved roads. We have a bore underneath culverts and paved roads to minimize disturbance to the roads.”

Supervisors also approved a utility permit for a new line to replace a line damaged by gophers just north of Thompson, nearest the crossroads of 100th Avenue on 440th Street. Meinders said the line replacement would be just over a half mile long.

“They’ve done an awfully good job as far as fiberoptic,” said supervisor Bill Jensvold of WTCA's track record. “For a rural area, they’re one of the best there is.”

Independent audit report

Elizabeth Thyer of Gardiner & Company discussed the county’s independent audit report with supervisors, finding the county's financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, were fairly presented.

“Overall, it was a pretty clean audit,” Thyer said.

The county’s statement of activities increased just over $9 million this year. She said much of that is due to to $3.9 million related to infrastructure improvements going through the county’s farm to market account with the Department of Transportation. She noted that the county also started collecting assessments for drainage and received American Rescue Plan Act funds that are reflected in the overall activities figure.

The county had governmental major funds filed with the Iowa Department of Management include general mental health rural services, secondary roads, urban renewal, drainage, and debt service. Thyer said the county had net income of $29,000 in its health insurance fund.

“Health insurance is something that’s very difficult to budget for and the rates have been very volatile in the last couple of years,” Thyer said. “It makes it very challenging to budget, but this year having that $29,000 of net income, that’s a good thing.”

Supervisor Terry Durby noted that the cost of health insurance is increasing substantially, saying “it’s gone” and that the board still has a lot of work to do in regard to budgeting those costs going forward.

“It’s not just a couple thousand, you’ve got to find,” said Jensvold. “It’s hundreds of thousands.”

Thyer cited large variances of $1.9 million for intergovernmental revenue and $1.8 million for capital projects, but said they are easily explained by budgeting for when grant funds are anticipated and large projects by not progressing exactly as planned. She said they present no red flags in county budgeting processes.

Thyer also noted that the county had some over-expenditure in debt service as well as some departments that exceeded appropriated budget amounts. She recommended that department heads watch those budget numbers more closely monthly and communicate with the county auditor about possible expense increases or budget adjustments.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

