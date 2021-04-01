Winnebago County fiscal year 2021-22 budget will lessen tax levy rates

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the county’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget on March 30.
The tax levy rate per $1,000 taxable valuation is 7.55140 for urban areas and 13.27246 for rural areas. That means a decrease from fiscal year 2020-21 property tax rates of about 34 cents per thousand for urban areas (from 7.89542) and about 7 cents less for rural areas (from 13.34901).
Net property tax revenues for fiscal year 2021-22 will total more than $7.2 million compared to just over $7.1 million in the re-estimated fiscal year 2020-21 budget. Approximately $4.8 million will be collected from countywide levies plus an additional $2.4 million from rural-only levies.
Total revenues will remain relatively static, up slightly from $19.5 million in the re-estimated current fiscal year to $20.2 million. No written or oral comments and objections to the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget were received from the public prior to the vote.
In other business:
• Supervisors also approved the fiscal year 2022 secondary roads budget and five-year plan. A change to the five-year plan is that the county is planning only necessary road repairs and section updates in the Rice Lake area near Lake Mills at this time, which are intended to last until a larger project to address an entire subdivision there is planned in about five years.
“I think this plan is effective for keeping our pavements and bridges from failing,” said County Engineer Scott Meinders.
• Supervisors approved a utility permit to allow Alliant Energy to install overhead and underground electric service facilities along 400th Street going east from Leland toward Winnebago Lutheran Church. Prior to the permit approval, Meinders said that the county received a requested $10,000 surety bond as well as a commitment to hold weekly meetings between Alliant staff and county officials regarding the project.
Supervisors had tabled the matter on Jan. 26 after discussing a need to communicate and build-in protections for possible unmitigated damages and payment defaults in advance of signing off on the work. As part of the project, Alliant plans to trench in underground electric facilities in ditch right-of-way space along portions of the county road.
• Supervisors also approved a resolution to allow the county engineer to enter into a contract with Forterra Pipe and Precast for the replacement/conversion of a county bridge northwest of Thompson to a box culvert. Meinders said that Forterra Pipe and Precast submitted a $64,249 bid for the project work, which was well below the county’s initial cost estimate.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.