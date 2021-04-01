Winnebago County fiscal year 2021-22 budget will lessen tax levy rates

“I think this plan is effective for keeping our pavements and bridges from failing,” said County Engineer Scott Meinders.

• Supervisors approved a utility permit to allow Alliant Energy to install overhead and underground electric service facilities along 400th Street going east from Leland toward Winnebago Lutheran Church. Prior to the permit approval, Meinders said that the county received a requested $10,000 surety bond as well as a commitment to hold weekly meetings between Alliant staff and county officials regarding the project.

Supervisors had tabled the matter on Jan. 26 after discussing a need to communicate and build-in protections for possible unmitigated damages and payment defaults in advance of signing off on the work. As part of the project, Alliant plans to trench in underground electric facilities in ditch right-of-way space along portions of the county road.

• Supervisors also approved a resolution to allow the county engineer to enter into a contract with Forterra Pipe and Precast for the replacement/conversion of a county bridge northwest of Thompson to a box culvert. Meinders said that Forterra Pipe and Precast submitted a $64,249 bid for the project work, which was well below the county’s initial cost estimate.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0