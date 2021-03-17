Winnebago County Farm Bureau celebrates National Agriculture Week

Winnebago County Farm Bureau is publicizing the importance of agriculture in Winnebago County and activities planned during March 21-27 National Agriculture Week.

According to a release, Winnebago County Farm Bureau board members will have spots airing throughout the week on KIOW-radio (107.3 FM in Forest City) as well as a daily agriculture trivia question. Winners will receive a $15 pork cash certificate that can be used to purchase pork products at their local grocery store.

The release also states that the Winnebago County Farm Bureau will sponsor a coloring contest for all of the first-grade students in the county. Each first-grade class in the county has received an ag related coloring sheet that will be judged by the county's Farm Bureau board. Winners will be posted on Winnebago County Farm Bureau's Facebook page and in the local newspapers.

Mary Walk of Winnebago County Farm Bureau noted in a news release that National Agriculture Week is a time for everyone to recognize how important agriculture is to the country, Iowa, and local communities.

