Winnebago County Family Fun Night is Jan. 21 at Forest City YMCA

Any family feeling the need to get out of the house this winter is invited to spend an evening with Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach at the Forest City YMCA from 6-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Thompson-based Winnebago County Extension’s Family Fun Night will begin with pizza followed by a variety of activities, such as BINGO, volleyball, swimming, basketball, billiards, and Wally ball. All activities will be free of charge. Participants may also enjoy a dip in the indoor pool, or play basketball, volleyball, and other sports.

Spending time as a family is a precious and rare commodity, Winnebago County Extension officials said in a news release. Therefore, the Winnebago County Extension Council and staff worked with Forest City Family YMCA staff to plan this event. County businesses and individuals have contributed financially to make the event free for area families.

Families planning to attend are required to RSVP in order to assist with plans for food and activities. Please RSVP by Monday, Jan 16 by calling the Winnebago County Extension Office at 641-584-2261 or emailing xwinnebago@iastate.edu. Space is limited, so families are encouraged to register right away.